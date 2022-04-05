Ramaphosa among those toasting Black Coffee's Grammy win
Black Coffee won the international statuette in the category of Best Dance/Electronic Album for his album Subconsciously, at the ceremony held in Las Vegas
The SA music industry bodies and politicians have applauded globe-trotting DJ Black Coffee for winning his first Grammy Award on Sunday night.
Black Coffee won the international statuette in the category of Best Dance/Electronic Album for his album Subconsciously, at the ceremony held in Las Vegas. ..
