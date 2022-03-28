Ramaphosa tells Dubai Expo of immense benefits of doing business in SA

President Cyril Ramaphosa says SA has the necessary skills and capabilities to take investors' businesses to new heights.

Delivering a keynote address at the SA National Day at the Dubai Expo 2020 on Monday morning, Ramaphosa said the SA diverse economy has a ready and able workforce and is a gateway into the African continent.

"The benefits of doing business in South Africa are immense indeed. We have a strong and well-regulated financial, banking and taxation system, world-class IT infrastructure, and a range of business and investor friendly regulations and policies," Ramaphosa said.

He said the government was in the process of building and recovering the country's economy from the devastation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.