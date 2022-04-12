Baby one more time — Britney Spears announces she is ‘having a baby’

US pop star Britney Spears left fans cheering and confused after she announced she is “having a baby” on social media.

The Toxic hitmaker took to Instagram on Monday night to share the news in a lengthy and baffling post. Spears, already mother of two children, shared an image of a cup of coffee between pink flowers and next to it a post detailing her journey so far.

“I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back. I thought ‘Geez, what happened to my stomach?’

“My husband said, ‘No, you’re food pregnant silly. So I got a pregnancy test and I am having a baby. Four days later I got a little more food pregnant. It’s growing. If two are in there I might lose it. I obviously won’t be going out as much due to the paps getting their money shot of me, like they unfortunately already have.