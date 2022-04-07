×

South Africa

Your Covid-19 questions answered

I'm pregnant, should I still get the flu vaccine during the Covid-19 pandemic?

07 April 2022 - 07:00
The World Health Organisation says pregnant women are at risk of influenza in the time of Covid-19. Stock image.
Image: 123RF / Prometeus

The World Health Organization (WHO) says the Covid-19 pandemic presents a risk of pregnant women contracting severe influenza.

The organisation says vaccination against influenza offers protection for mother and child even long after the birth. 

Influenza symptoms that pregnant women need to watch out for include loss of speech and mobility, difficulty breathing, seizures and dizziness or confusion. 

The organisation further advised that because flu shots don’t offer protection against Covid-19, pregnant women must continue to adhere to non-pharmaceutical measures such as wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

Pregnant women and children are considered to be high-risk individuals.

“It is safe to take the flu and Covid-19 vaccines at the same time. Studies have indicated it is safe to do so, but people need to consult with their healthcare professionals. The flu vaccine has existed for many decades and it's safe,” said the organisation. 

