A show to reveal how maskandi musos are style icons and influencers

Khuzani, Mthandeni are huge fashion trendsetters

Walk into any maskandi event today, and you’d think that you are in a fashion show. International brands such as Carvela, Arbiter, Polo, Brentwood pants, Kurt Geiger, Cutty and Dobbs hats are all the rage by maskandi fans known as amabhingca.



This subculture by maskandi devotees is going to open up to the rest of South Africans and the world via a new docu-reality show called Qhude Manikiniki-Zindala Zombili. The show is about the life journey of two maskandi music kings: Khuzani Mpungose and Mthandeni Manqele...