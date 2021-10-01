Entertainment

Bhungane hopes Chicco will take her career to new heights

Afro-pop talent search winner thrilled to work with legend

01 October 2021 - 11:04

You will have to be exceptionally talented to impress talent scouts and music producers such as Sello “Chicco” Twala.

Twala, who took Brenda Fassie’s career to dizzy heights, has unearthed another fresh talent from KwaNdabuza in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal. Her name is Bhungane and she was discovered through an Afro-pop star talent search done by Twala and the department of arts & culture in August last year...

