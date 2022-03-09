Private funeral for DJ Dimplez on Friday

The funeral of Sama-nominated DJ and Pop Bottles pioneer Boitumelo Mooi aka DJ Dimplez will take place in a private ceremony in Johannesburg on Friday.

The DJ's family announced that they've planned an intimate gathering for his send-off which will be live streamed on the day.

A date for the memorial service will be announced after his funeral.

In 2014, Dimplez broke into the industry with hit songs such as Way Up featuring Cassper Nyovest and JR, Vacation featuring Anatii & Da LES, and Yaya featuring Dreamteam and Anatii.

He also featured producer and rapper Riky Rick on his 2014 track Amatombazane and made hit songs, including We Ain’t Leaving on which he featured Anatii and L-Tido.

The Mooi family have thanked Mzansi for the support they've received since his death on Sunday. “We would like to thank you for your kindness, support and comfort during our dark times.”

The DJ was lauded by celebs for opening up space in hip-hop for them to showcase their work.

Hip-hop DJ and media personality Ms Cosmo took to Instagram to share her fondest memories of the man that gave her a name and opened doors for her.

“Thank you for being the person who believed in me and pushed me to go after a dream I didn’t even know I had. I still remember that phone call where you urged me to become a DJ because hip hop needed a female representation.”