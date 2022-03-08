Hip hop star DJ Dimplez promoted young stars

“If opening up the industry was a person, it would definitely be DJ Dimplez.”

These are the words of the DJ’s booking agent, Cindy Nyamakazi, as she paid tribute to the fallen star.

DJ Dimplez, real name Tumi Mooi, passed away on Sunday after suffering a sudden brain haemorrhage, which is a type of stroke.

The death of the hip hop DJ and businessman this past Sunday rocked Mzansi a week after another hip hop star, Riky Rick, was laid to rest.

“In the past years of working together, Nyamakazi said Dimplez had used his popular hip hop concert Pop Bottles as a platform to put upcoming artists on a bigger stage. That's why he ran varying competitions to find the stars of Mzansi,” she said.

“He elevated young recording artists who are not known within the industry. So what Pop Bottles would do is host competitions and then we pick people that we think are ready to be on the stage,” Nyamakazi said