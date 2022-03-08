From Patrick Shai to DJ Dimplez — 5 celeb deaths that have shaken SA so far in 2022

The entertainment industry has been engulfed by a dark cloud after the deaths of several notable SA entertainers, all in a space of a few months.

Personalities in the entertainment space and families of the deceased have asked the public for prayers, while fans have pledged to shower their faves with love and support during these uncertain times.

Here are five deaths that have rocked the industry so far this year:

Patrick Shai

2022 started off on a sad note when the veteran actor died after taking his own life on January 22. Fans and industry colleagues paid tribute to Shai and thanked him for his contribution to the entertainment industry.

Among his latest productions was The River on Mzansi Magic. Tshedza Pictures, producers of the show, thanked Shai for his outstanding performance on the series.

“It is with great sadness to come to terms with the passing of such a remarkable talent. Ntate Patrick was full of life, inspired his fellow actors, extras, crew, everyone on set to love one another. Today, we say thank you for your craft, for your art, for your kindness and all that you gave us. May you take a bow and rest in eternal peace.”