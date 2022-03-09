News

IN PICS | KZN driving schools block N3, demand share of Covid-19 relief fund

Traffic backed up from Shongweni as protesters clash with police

By Sandile Ndlovu - 09 March 2022 - 16:34
A police officer shields his colleague during an altercation with driving school owners.
A police officer shields his colleague during an altercation with driving school owners.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

KwaZulu-Natal driving school owners took to the highway on Wednesday demanding their share of Covid-19 relief funds and demarcated spaces for training.

Traffic on the N3 was backed up from Shongweni as more than 30 driving school cars were “marching” peacefully. There was an altercation between police and protesters, who also demanded that basic education minister Angie Motshekga not “interfere” in their business.

This after a proposal by the basic education department to have pupils offered driving lessons at schools.

Driving at 20km/h, the protesters were on their way to Pietermaritzburg to hand over their memorandum of grievances to the office of KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala. 

Traffic was backed up on the N3 from Shongweni during the driving school owners' 'march' to KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala's offices to hand over their memorandum of grievances.
Traffic was backed up on the N3 from Shongweni during the driving school owners' 'march' to KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala's offices to hand over their memorandum of grievances.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Driving school owners want a share of the Covid-19 relief fund.
Driving school owners want a share of the Covid-19 relief fund.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Driving school owners say minister of basic education Angie Motshekga must not 'interfere' in their business. This follows the minister's proposal to have driving lessons at schools.
Driving school owners say minister of basic education Angie Motshekga must not 'interfere' in their business. This follows the minister's proposal to have driving lessons at schools.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Protesting driving school owners demanding a share of the Covid-19 relief fund.
Protesting driving school owners demanding a share of the Covid-19 relief fund.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Traffic was backed up on the N3 from Shongweni during the driving school owners' 'march' to KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala's offices to hand over their memorandum of grievances.
Traffic was backed up on the N3 from Shongweni during the driving school owners' 'march' to KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala's offices to hand over their memorandum of grievances.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

TimesLIVE

Relief for motorists as licensing centres return to work

There is relief among Gauteng motorists after some of the driving licence testing centres were opened on Tuesday after two weeks of a shutdown that ...
News
1 day ago

Driving schools operators vow to shut down test centres

The standoff between driving schools and transport minister Fikile Mbalula over the online license booking system has escalated with threats to ...
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Kharkiv aftermath
Budget 2022 - Is treasury on the money?