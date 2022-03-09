IN PICS | KZN driving schools block N3, demand share of Covid-19 relief fund

KwaZulu-Natal driving school owners took to the highway on Wednesday demanding their share of Covid-19 relief funds and demarcated spaces for training.

Traffic on the N3 was backed up from Shongweni as more than 30 driving school cars were “marching” peacefully. There was an altercation between police and protesters, who also demanded that basic education minister Angie Motshekga not “interfere” in their business.

This after a proposal by the basic education department to have pupils offered driving lessons at schools.

Driving at 20km/h, the protesters were on their way to Pietermaritzburg to hand over their memorandum of grievances to the office of KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala.