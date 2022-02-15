Entertainment

Unathi Nkayi set to shine on new radio show

15 February 2022 - 10:43
Unathi Nkayi has joined online radio Star 91.9 FM.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

Radio presenter Unathi Nkayi is back on air.

Nkayi has joined little-known radio station Star 91.9 FM as of March 1. The former Idols judge, who was fired by Kaya FM in November, dropped a video two weeks ago hinting that come March 1 she will be on an afternoon drive show.  

The public speculated that she was either going to Power FM or 5FM.

Star 91.9 FM started in July last year and is a youth-driven community radio station broadcasting to Johannesburg’s northern suburbs.

Nkayi joins Justin Toerien on the All Star Drive that airs from 3pm to 6pm.  

Star 91.9 FM station manager Caren du Preez said: “I have worked with Unathi in the past and I’m honoured to give this Star the platform she deserves to shine brighter than ever! Listeners will get to hear her in a way they’ve never experienced before; free, liberated, motivated, focused and unlimited.”

Toerien said: “I’m so excited about this new chapter and definitely ready for the wild ride that is going to be the All Star Drive. Expect loud, funny, passionate, bold — oh and did I mention loud? We are eager to make magic on the airwaves and guarantee a good laugh ... all the way home.” 

Nkayi said in a statement: “I am looking forward to a fresh new format of radio that I have never before attempted. To be able to speak to my community, from my community and for my community — priceless! Being able to speak to a multicultural community is also something that I’m truly excited about because that’s the heart of radio — the heart of Joburg.”

