Unathi Nkayi breaks her silence on Kaya 959 firing and GBV allegations

Former Kaya 959 radio host Unathi Nkayi has broken her silence on reports surrounding her firing from the station.

Unathi was booted from her midday show earlier this month, due to “certain conduct that rendered the relationship intolerable going forward” and the station citing “a breakdown of trust between the two parties”.

A source told TshisaLIVE that the “certain incidents” alluded to by the station referred to Unathi having accused former friend and Kaya Drive host Sizwe Dhlomo of verbal abuse.

Taking to social media on Friday, Unathi posted a video of herself reading a statement addressing the claims.

She claimed to have been silenced by Kaya and said she could not speak about her firing publicly because of contractual obligations freelancers had with the station.

“I was specifically told that I cannot use my platform to share my version of events. The only matter I will address, because it is very important to me, is the theme of GBV that keeps on coming up.”

She alleged that “GBV had nothing to do with the matter”.

“I never alleged at any time that Sizwe committed any act of gender-based violence against me.”