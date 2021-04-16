Unathi Nkayi won't back down: 'I'm a mother of two living in a world filled with bullies'
Media personality Unathi Nkayi has taken to social media to lambaste a user who came for the star's looks, taking the opportunity to call out bullies.
With conversations about bullying popping up on the TL lately, the Idols SA judge opened up on Instagram about her personal experiences with being shamed.
Putting her bully on blast, the star also took the opportunity to note how this person is just one of the many people who could turn to bully others online.
“Tomorrow it may be someone else but today he woke up and decided he’s going to humiliate me. I thought I’d give him what he wants — attention,” said Unathi.
While some showed their support for Unathi, others felt she shouldn't have posted the user's handle.
One Instagrammer told her to stop responding to the negativity, ignore it and move on.
Unathi responded by saying she will always stand up for herself, because it is also a lesson for her children.
“I am a mother of two beautiful children who live in a world filled with hurt bullies. I will never stop teaching them to stand up for themselves. This is why I do it. I have no interest in anything above them.
“Forgive me for not being the celebrity that you think I should be. I am the mother I want to be,” commented Unathi.
The star has often had to defend herself. A few months ago, Unathi hit back at maskless fans who get offended when she refuses photo opps. She said that with the realities of the coronavirus, it isn't a risk she is willing to take.
“I am noticing an increased tension building with people I have never met who want to engage with me and get offended if I decline when they are not wearing masks in public places. This is the new norm and it is going to be like this for a while.
“Daily, because I come from the Eastern Cape, which is terribly affected, we are receiving news of people dying. As I speak, I must return there tomorrow to bury my gran. My friends are losing their parents, siblings and colleagues, and this is hitting all of us hard.”
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.