Trending SA returns with a sparkle

Out with the old, in with the new was the order of the day when talk show TrendingSA returned last night.



A new prime time spot of 6pm - moving from 9.30pm - was not the only change when the show returned. It was also helmed by new presenting trio of Refiloe Mpakanyane, Elma Smit and Mablerh - real name Mthokozisi Cele...