Khomo returns to TV in new sexy role

It took a romcom called Entangled to get actress and businesswoman Phuti Khomo to drop everything and come back to TV.

She has been away from the limelight for four years and her last TV appearance was on popular SABC2 soapie Muvhango.

“When I left I was like ‘do I want to go back to TV and do the same thing’ and then I was like ‘nah actually now I have the time to focus on my businesses and do what I’ve always wanted to do’. Thought this was just going to take a year or two and it took longer but this was the break that I needed.”

Entangled is a sizzling 13-part romantic comedy drama that aired on 1 Magic last Friday. Khomo plays Sharon who’s an over-achiever, a trait that Phuti has in real life.

Khomo told TshisaLIVE she had always wanted to be part of a show that went against the grain of what was "normal". She suspects the show will get tongues wagging.

“The show is a bit daring because it has all the sex and nudity. It is raunchy but you know what, I’ve always dreamt of being part of productions that can be forward like that because when you are sitting at home, what are the shows that you are watching?

“You are watching shows like Being Mary Jane, you are bingeing on shows that have that all the time, but when it comes to South African shows we are always restricted by morality and culture.”

The model and entrepreneur said it was frustrating because Mzansi has talent.

“We have so many talented actors who are more than capable to produce international quality stuff but we never get the network that’s willing to give them that. I was astonished, that’s why I had to jump in and I wanted it so bad because this is the first time this is happening in SA where a network says 'OK' to a South African production like this.”