Young entrepreneur creates app to help artists market their music

Soweto-born Zwane is self-taught technologist

Self-taught information technology specialist Sibusiso Zwane has created a music application to give local up-and-coming and established artists a platform to sell their music and promote their brands.



The Sawubona Music Jam application comes with a lot of advantages for artists like uploading music, streaming live performances, streaming of uploaded music, and giving artists a platform to interact. The application was created and published in June and already existing in Google Play Store. ..