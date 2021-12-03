Young entrepreneur creates app to help artists market their music
Soweto-born Zwane is self-taught technologist
Self-taught information technology specialist Sibusiso Zwane has created a music application to give local up-and-coming and established artists a platform to sell their music and promote their brands.
The Sawubona Music Jam application comes with a lot of advantages for artists like uploading music, streaming live performances, streaming of uploaded music, and giving artists a platform to interact. The application was created and published in June and already existing in Google Play Store. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.