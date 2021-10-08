Mozambican slave descendants fight for ‘full victory’ after Durban land claim win

Abey Canthitoo was eight when tractors roared in to demolish his home and turn his neighbourhood into a whites-only area during SA’s apartheid regime. Six decades on, his community is reviving its fight to get back the confiscated land.

Canthitoo is one of thousands of descendants of freed northern Mozambican slaves - known as the Makua people - brought to SA by the British in the 1870s after they intercepted illegal slave ships en route to Zanzibar.

Now 67, Canthitoo said his memories of the eviction forever called to mind his great-grandmother’s kidnapping by slave traders in Mozambique - and her struggle to build a new life in Durban.

“I remember children screaming and crying and my parents having to throw our belongings into a truck,” said Canthitoo from his home in Bluff - the neighbourhood his family was forced to leave and where Canthitoo later returned to buy a house.

“That’s why this land claim means so much, we need a place for all of us to call our own,” Canthitoo, a businessman, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation, as his grandchildren ran and played through his house.