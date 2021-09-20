We are tired of corruption

In SA we have criminals who have created their own government. The whole justice system is rotten. We have taken criminals and put them in charge. Unfortunately, nothing of value thrives in a lawless society. There is only one trajectory for this country: downwards. We have rich criminals and poor graduates. In SA, criminal acts are reward more than education. Corruption is the key to success, not education.

In SA, you will graduate and stay unemployed until you forgot the course you studied in the university. The irony is that illiterates and criminals occupy top positions. This has been going on ever since corruption and abuse of power became the new normal, under the corrupt ANC government.

People pay bribes to get jobs. Others land jobs only because they're related to some officials. Skilled people who don't have connections, and those of us who can't afford to pay bribes, are getting a raw deal.

It's disheartening that most unemployed people in SA are young people. Yes, they're the dominant group in terms of numbers, but that does not mean they should be overlooked for work opportunities.

South Africans are sick and tired of corruption. They are angry, frustrated and despondent.

Kganthane Lebaka

Mamoshalele, Limpopo