Letters

We are tired of corruption

By Reader Letter - 20 September 2021 - 10:29
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/Sunday Times

In SA we have criminals who have created their own government. The whole justice system is rotten. We have taken criminals and put them in charge. Unfortunately, nothing of value thrives in a lawless society. There is only one trajectory for this country: downwards. We have rich criminals and poor graduates. In SA, criminal acts are reward more than education. Corruption is the key to success, not education.

In SA, you will graduate and stay unemployed until you forgot the course you studied in the university. The irony is that illiterates and criminals occupy top positions. This has been going on ever since corruption and abuse of power became the new normal, under the corrupt ANC government.

People pay bribes to get jobs. Others land jobs only because they're related to some officials. Skilled people who don't have connections, and those of us who can't afford to pay bribes, are getting a raw deal. 

It's disheartening that most unemployed people in SA are young people. Yes, they're the dominant group in terms of numbers, but that does not mean they should be overlooked for work opportunities.

South Africans are sick and tired of corruption. They are angry, frustrated and despondent.

Kganthane Lebaka
Mamoshalele, Limpopo

Stop tricking clients into purchases

While companies have the right to market their products to clients, such should be done within the confines of fair trading practice.
Opinion
2 days ago

Maphatsoe's death a blow for RET

Kebby Maphatsoe was one of Jacob Zuma's most strident supporters, using in vain the name of the ANC's armed wing (MK) to defend Zuma and the Guptas. ...
Opinion
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Policewoman caught on camera allegedly telling hitman how to kill sister & ...
Gunshots and tracer bullets light up Kabul sky as Taliban celebrates US ...