Ramaphosa to address the nation soon after coronavirus command council meeting
President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the nation soon following a national coronavirus command council (NCCC) meeting, the government said on Tuesday.
“The president will address the nation on the way forward to achieve population immunity through vaccination, to continue the protection of lives and livelihoods and the conditions that would apply to a relaxation of regulations and directions linked to the national state of disaster,” said government spokesperson Phumla Williams.
Williams said Ramaphosa chaired a NCCC meeting together with the president’s co-ordinating council to deliberate on developments in the national response to the Covid-19 pandemic.
“The meetings reflected on the rate of Covid-19 infections and vaccination, and assessed the Covid-19 prevention measures in force under adjusted level 3 of the national state of disaster.
“The NCCC agreed government will in the coming days hold consultations with political parties and the religious sector on the observance of safety measures.”
TimesLIVE
