Win exclusive tickets to see the movie RESPECT with SowetanLIVE
Celebrate Women’s Day with Aretha Franklin’s RESPECT tells the empowering true story of how one woman was inspired to create what would become the most celebrated female anthem of all-time, R-E-S-P-E-C-T!
To this day, Aretha Franklin and her music proudly represent strong, independent, and fabulous women around the world.
SowetanLIVE, Empire Entertainment and MGM invite you to participate in a Women’s Day R-E-S-P-E-C-T! sing-along.
Simply record yourself singing R-E-S-P-E-C-T! by Aretha Franklin and post on any social network using the #RESPECT. Also remember to tag SowetanLIVE on those videos.
SowetanLIVE will select 10 lucky winners to get double tickets for the film screening.
- Sandton City, Ster-Kinekor, 6pm - Thursday, 12 August 2021
Insta: https://www.instagram.com/sowetan_live/?hl=en
Twitter: https://twitter.com/SowetanLIVE
Please note: Prizes are not transferable. Winners will be notified by e-mail. Winners are responsible for their own transport.
WATCH Jennifer Hudson embody Aretha Franklin as she becomes the Queen of Soul in anew behind-the-scenes look at the making of the upcoming film RESPECT
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.