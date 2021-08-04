Love like ours does not die — Connie Ferguson pays tribute to her husband

Actress and producer Connie Ferguson has thanked her late husband Shona for teaching her unconditional love, saying she was proud of him.

Ferguson paid her heartfelt tribute to her husband of 20 years during the funeral service that took place on Wednesday at Fourways Memorial in Johannesburg.

Shona, born Aaron Arthur Ferguson in Botswana, died on Friday due to Covid-19 complications.

He had spent two weeks at the Milpark Hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU).

In a recorded message, Ferguson said her husband taught her so much, including how to go all out when doing something.

She said she never thought in a million years that she will be in this position that she is right now.

“You and I knew each other for 20 years and I anticipated another 20 years with you. I remember when we saw an old couple and you would say ‘look at us in the couple of years’. I have never known a person strong as you Sho, you fought in that hospital,” Connie said in her tribute.

“Even in that hospital’s bed you fought the odds so many times. I am hurting and my heart is bleeding right now because I was not ready for you to go.

“I cannot imagine our lives without you Sho. The past couple of days have been like a dream.

“You have been preparing for this day for all of your life. Everything that you did, you did it with passion. You loved hard and worked hard. You changed the narrative, and I could not be proud, more blessed to be your wife. This is not a goodbye because love that you and I have does not die, but you continue gone in my heart.”