Love like ours does not die — Connie Ferguson pays tribute to her husband
Actress and producer Connie Ferguson has thanked her late husband Shona for teaching her unconditional love, saying she was proud of him.
Ferguson paid her heartfelt tribute to her husband of 20 years during the funeral service that took place on Wednesday at Fourways Memorial in Johannesburg.
Shona, born Aaron Arthur Ferguson in Botswana, died on Friday due to Covid-19 complications.
He had spent two weeks at the Milpark Hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU).
In a recorded message, Ferguson said her husband taught her so much, including how to go all out when doing something.
She said she never thought in a million years that she will be in this position that she is right now.
“You and I knew each other for 20 years and I anticipated another 20 years with you. I remember when we saw an old couple and you would say ‘look at us in the couple of years’. I have never known a person strong as you Sho, you fought in that hospital,” Connie said in her tribute.
“Even in that hospital’s bed you fought the odds so many times. I am hurting and my heart is bleeding right now because I was not ready for you to go.
“I cannot imagine our lives without you Sho. The past couple of days have been like a dream.
“You have been preparing for this day for all of your life. Everything that you did, you did it with passion. You loved hard and worked hard. You changed the narrative, and I could not be proud, more blessed to be your wife. This is not a goodbye because love that you and I have does not die, but you continue gone in my heart.”
The couple's daughter Alicia said she would carry on the legacy of her father and make him proud.
“My father motivated me to take bigger steps in life that I would have taken. I am thankful that he enabled me to do that. In the past, I was a child who is very much in the shell and he opened that shell.
“I realise that now and it means a lot to me. He made me a promise that he will always be on my side, no matter what comes. I also make a promise to you to carry on with the legacy and make you and the family proud.”
Speaker after speaker praised Shona for his love of his family, his work and the industry at large.
Andries van der Merwe, who is part of The Queen production team, defined Shona as a giant and legend of the screen.
“Shona was not just a legend of the screen, he was a legend. He was that kind of a guy that you wanted to be close to and wanted to honour. He loved his family wholeheartedly and extended family and his friends.
“He had time for everything. I am part of the Ferguson Films, the company that everyone wants to work for, I mean everyone. We lost our champion. This week, we celebrated five years as The Queen production on air. Shona had so much confidence with no arrogance.”
Ferguson Foundation chairperson Conrad Mwanza said Shona’s biggest aim was to open a film school and film studio through the foundation.
“I remember meeting both of them (Connie and Shona) having been my idols, I was scared. They quickly made me comfortable. What you see is what you get with both Connie and Shona.”
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.