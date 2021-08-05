Meghan Markle celebrates birthday with launch of '40x40' campaign

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, is ringing in her 40th birthday in true style with the launch of a campaign aimed at helping women affected by Covid-19 return to work.

The duchess launched the “40x40" campaign on Tuesday — on her actual birthday — with a special video shared on her and hubby Prince Harry's Archewell Foundation.

The hilarious video, which is her first since giving birth to daughter Lilibet Diana in June, features an appearance from her friend Melissa McCarthy, who helped the duchess launch the initiative.

The clip kicks off with Meghan calling McCarthy to share her birthday idea but things get a little pear-shaped when the latter suggests outlandish and hilarious ideas — including doing a Suits reunion and getting matching tattoos, for the duchess's birthday.

After several attempts to reign in an excitable McCarthy, Meghan finally shares her plans to celebrate the special day.