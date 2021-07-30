Azana wants to be queen of SA music

21-year-old has hypnotic soulful voice

Azana is no pop princess and she is ready to take her seat on the throne as the queen of SA music — it’s in her royal sobriquet, after all.



Much like her soothing vocals in hits Your Love, Ngize Ngifike and Uhuru, Azana’s voice on the phone is just as hypnotic and calming. Her grounded approach to life and innate wisdom leads me to the conclusion that Azana is an old soul...