Mashonisa promises to be on the money next season

Scoring six league goals from 26 games in the just-concluded season didn’t satisfy Orlando Pirates left-winger Vincent Pule.

“Mashonisa”, as Pule is affectionately known, feels he had a below-par campaign. The lad from Bloemfontein has since set his sights on racking up a minimum of 10 DStv Premiership goals in the 2021/22 season.

“Of course, I am not happy with my contributions [in the 2020/21 term]. I think the numbers have to go up. As an attacker, every season you should be looking to score minimum 10 goals and that’s what I am looking to do in the upcoming season,” Pule told Sowetan.

Even so, Pule knows the Buccaneers’ ambitions are more important than his personal targets. The star underlined that individual goals are meaningless if the club’s collective ambitions are not accomplished.

“Going for double figures [in terms of goals] isn’t non-negotiable but I will always put my team’s goals first because football is a team sport. I won’t be happy if I score many goals and Pirates fail to win trophies … that doesn’t make sense,” said the Pirates winger.

Pule, 29, also aims to win the hearts of Bafana Bafana team selectors. Inconsistency has seen Pule fail to become a permanent fixture of the national team set-up, boasting just two appearances.

“Firstly, I have to be consistent at Pirates, then the Bafana coaches will see me. So my aim is to do well at club level and start to be a regular Bafana player, that’s one of my ambitions from now on,” noted Pule.

Having finished third again, Pirates will return to the CAF Confederation Cup in the new season. Their Confed Cup journey in the 2020/21 term was ended by Moroccan side Raja Casablanca, who thumped them 5-1 on aggregate in the quarterfinals.

“In continental tournaments the trick is simple … just win your home games because going away is difficult. We have learnt our lessons in the Confed Cup and we’ll be stronger when we return there in the impending season,” Pule said.

“It was very educational for us to play in the quarterfinals and now we all know how to play on that bigger stage, so I am positive next season we can do better by at least reaching the semis.”