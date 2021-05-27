Veteran actor David Butler loses battle with cancer
Veteran actor David Butler has died of cancer at the age of 61, it has been confirmed on Thursday.
A statement confirming David's death was also posted on a "BackABuddy" Facebook page, which was started to help cover his medical expenses after he was diagnosed with cancer in December 2020.
"Our beloved father, son, brother, grandfather and friend, David passed away peacefully this morning at around 10.30am. He was surrounded by family in a room filled with love. Although he had been ill, it is still, as is always the case, a huge shock. Nothing prepares one. We take comfort that David is reunited with his beautiful son," read the statement.
David's family have asked for space to process their loss.
In a separate post earlier this month, it was announced that David was hopefully set to start a new drug trial.
"Two week’s ago David’s oxygen levels were low, he had an infection, and he was admitted to hospital. He is now back home and receiving excellent care. We are hoping that he will start a new drug trial on Monday, but, as we have learned, nothing is a given … except of course that we love him, that David’s bravery and courage inspires us all, and we are, as always, grateful that he has so many people who care about him," read the post from May 6.
David was best known for decades of work in theatre, TV and film. Internationally, the actor starred in the drama series Life is Wild in 2007.
Over the years on home soil he starred in several local shows including Generations, Egoli: Place of Gold, Binnelanders and more recently Gomora.
