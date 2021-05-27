Veteran actor David Butler loses battle with cancer

Veteran actor David Butler has died of cancer at the age of 61, it has been confirmed on Thursday.

A statement confirming David's death was also posted on a "BackABuddy" Facebook page, which was started to help cover his medical expenses after he was diagnosed with cancer in December 2020.

"Our beloved father, son, brother, grandfather and friend, David passed away peacefully this morning at around 10.30am. He was surrounded by family in a room filled with love. Although he had been ill, it is still, as is always the case, a huge shock. Nothing prepares one. We take comfort that David is reunited with his beautiful son," read the statement.

David's family have asked for space to process their loss.