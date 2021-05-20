Entertainment

The Queen actor Loyiso 'Kagiso' MacDonald leaves the telenovela after five years to 'pursue other endeavours'

20 May 2021 - 10:26

Fan-favourite Loyiso MacDonald will exit local daily drama The Queen after five years.

Sowetan has confirmed that the actor, who has played the much-loved role of Kagiso Khoza since the show’s inception in August 2016, will depart his role...

