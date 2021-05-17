Hunt says Chiefs’ big win a reward for protesting fans

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt dedicated his biggest win since he took over as Amakhosi head coach to the club's supporters.

Amakhosi hammered Simba 4-0 in the CAF Champions League quarterfinal in the first leg played at the FNB Stadium on Saturday night.

A brace by Samir Nurkovic and goals by Eric Mathoho and Leonardo Castro put Amakhosi in the driving seat.

Amakhosi fans protested outside their headquarters in Naturena to complain about the team’s poor form in the league.

Hunt broke his silence about the protest and said he understands the fans’ frustration and hopes that the big win over Simba would ease their pain.

“Maybe that march helped us win. You have to respect the supporters and make them happy. A win like today will help to soften the blows they suffered,” said Hunt.

With his charges having one foot in the semifinals, Hunt had plenty of reasons to smile.

Simba have to score five unanswered goals to win the game in Dar Es Salaam or level the tie on aggregate to force the game into penalties.

When Castro scored the fourth goal, Hunt burst into uncontrollable laughter on the bench, as he could not believe what was unfolding before his eyes.

“Ten or 15 seconds before the fourth goal, I said the things that we needed to do and the things that we need to work on without the ball. We turned over the position and the goal came, that is why I laughed. I knew that when we turned it over we would score and it worked out, that is why I kept on laughing," said a jubilant Hunt.

There will be more laughter for Hunt if his side return from Tanzania unscathed. “We expect them to raise their game in Tanzania. But we can score one or two away goals and make it a mountain to climb for them,” said Hunt.

Meanwhile, Simba coach Didier Gomes said his team would need a miracle to overturn the deficit in Tanzania.

“Chiefs were better than us and deserved to win. But it is not over yet. We will be aggressive at home. We regret losing by a big margin. We have to win the next match to save face. Sometimes miracles are possible in football and we hope for a miracle at home,” said Gomes.