Britney Spears to 'address US court directly' on her conservatorship

Pop star Britney Spears will personally address the Los Angeles court dealing with her long-running conservatorship in June, a judge agreed on Tuesday.

Spears, 39, has been under a conservatorship since 2008, but rarely takes part in court hearings and has not publicly commented on the legal arrangement where a court-appointed adviser controls her personal and financial affairs, including her medical treatment, security and career.

“My client (Britney Spears) has requested a hearing at which she can address the court directly,” the singer's lawyer Samuel Ingham told the court on Tuesday. “My client has asked that it be done on an expedited basis.”

The judge set a June 23 hearing for Spears to speak to the court. It was not known which matters the singer planned to address.

The singer's father, Jamie Spears, was appointed his daughter's conservator in 2008 after the pop star was hospitalised for psychiatric treatment after a widely publicised breakdown.

Britney Spears, who became a teen phenomenon 20 years ago with hits like ...Baby One More Time and Toxic, made clear last year through her lawyer that she no longer wants her father involved in her affairs.