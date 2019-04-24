Britney Spears breaks her silence after reported mental breakdown

Of course Lutfi took to social media to defend himself, stating that the accusations against him are a lie and in fact fabricated by Lou M. Taylor, a business manager who represents the likes of Britney Spears, Jennifer Lopez, Gwen Stefani and Mary J. Blige according to Variety.

Taylor has been at the centre of the drama, which started when Spears's fans started a #FreeBritney campaign, following beliefs that her team had forced her to check into the mental health facility.

However, based on an April 3 Instagram post, Spears stated that she needed a little ‘me time’ and encouraged her fans to do the same by prioritizing their mental health.