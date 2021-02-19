But isn't time society stopped othering people
The queer reality of gay men being set free by female pop icons
It’s not uncommon to see children embody their heroes, picking and choosing which fictional character or person they are in a group.
Other than this being a brilliant marketing tool to sell superhero toys, band CDs or television programme merchandise, it’s completely normal for young boys to call themselves the Tompo of their group or young girls to imagine they were the Cinderella of their clique...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.