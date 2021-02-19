But isn't time society stopped othering people

The queer reality of gay men being set free by female pop icons

It’s not uncommon to see children embody their heroes, picking and choosing which fictional character or person they are in a group.



Other than this being a brilliant marketing tool to sell superhero toys, band CDs or television programme merchandise, it’s completely normal for young boys to call themselves the Tompo of their group or young girls to imagine they were the Cinderella of their clique...