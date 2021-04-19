Get creative with Huawei’s Mate40 Pro innovative zoom king camera

Exquisite details

Zooming using a smartphone camera is usually a pretty mundane experience that ends up with very blurry shots. This is not true with the Mate40 Pro – its 10 times hybrid zoom and 50 times digital zoom will help you to easily be able to take photos of objects so far away, it will feel like they’re right next to you. So the next time you’re out and about exploring our beautiful country, you’ll be able to capture the world around you moment in vivid detail.

The Mate40 Pro’s selfie camera may be small but it certainly packs power. It’s tiny so it doesn’t come across as intrusive, taking up too much space on the front of the smartphone, yet it still can capture ultra-wide angles, use dynamic and smart field of view adjustment as well as facial distortion correction algorithms. But this isn’t just about selfies – front-facing video is about so much better thanks to the Mate40 Pro’s Swing Gesture Sensor and super slow-mo video (which shoots footage at 240fps). We’re talking power here – expect high-quality 4K video capture and that’s just the front cam.

If you want a smartphone that can capture cinematic footage with minimal effort, the Mate40 Pro should be at the top of your wish list. We particularly liked the Story Creator mode which has six, smart video templates. All you need to do is pick a mode and the Mate40 Pro will do the rest, automatically selecting camera shots, such as tilt and pan shots, to fit the scene. With video, however, half the creative work lies in editing and thankfully, Huawei has made editing oh-so-easy with templates that perfectly match the mode themes as well as the ability to add background music, filters and even watermarks.

With the Mate40 Pro, you no longer need a mirrorless camera, gimbal, lighting equipment or even an external microphone to up your vlogging game, all you need is this smartphone. It’s the perfect gadget for getting creative, for pictures with impressive clarity and to (finally) see farther. Dare we say best-in-class imaging technology?

This article was paid for by Huawei.