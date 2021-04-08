Kuwamba festival to honour theatre doyenne Lepere

Respected playwright Refiloe Lepere will take centre stage at this year’s live edition of the Kuwamba Women’s Theatre Festival, which kicks off on Thursday and runs until Sunday at the TX Theatre in Tembisa.



The festival, which has been in existence since 2013, made the decision to dedicate this year’s event, it’s fifth instalment, to Dr Lepere who is also an academic...