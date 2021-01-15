Former Ukhozi FM station manager Welcome 'Bhodloza' Nzimande has died

Nzimande, who is regarded as legend of the airwaves died on Friday morning due to a Covid-19 related illness according to his wife Zandile Nzimande. Popularly known as Bhodloza or Ingulube Ncani, Nzimande widely attained popularity both on television and radio when he presented shows such as Ezodumo on SABC1 and Sgiyangengoma on Ukhozi Fm. He distinguished himself with his flair behind the microphone and his humour...