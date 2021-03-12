Culture of ‘don’t ruin his career’ and ‘men have needs’ plagues military as victims suffer in silence

A recently released report on sexual harassment, sexual exploitation, sexual abuse and sexual offences within the department of defence has revealed the military is not the safest place to work, particularly for women.

The report released this week details the findings of the ministerial task team (MTT) that was mandated to investigate the reporting, management and finalisation of cases of sexual harassment, sexual exploitation, sexual abuse and sexual offences within the department of defence.

The task team was appointed to review cases of sexual misconduct and assess victim support and relevant legislation and policies.

According to the report, many women in the department do not feel supported, and victims of sexual misconduct who had come forward complained about not receiving adequate support.

This, the team said, leads to victims being reluctant to report cases.