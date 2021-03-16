Entertainment

Artists protest rescue fund irregularities

Dancers demand answers through art

16 March 2021 - 12:28

Dancers across all disciplines presented a thrilling performance yesterday in Newtown, Johannesburg, in solidarity with the arts practitioners who have been staging a sit-in at the National Arts Council (NAC) offices.

Arts practitioners have been staging sit-ins at NAC offices since March 3, demanding answers regarding the funding irregularities in the Presidential Economic Stimulus Package (PESP), which was meant to rescue the sector...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'He had scars all over his body': Brutal Eldorado Park double killing leaves ...
Agrizzi bail conditions extended & amended as he's 'reliant on oxygen'
X