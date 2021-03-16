Artists protest rescue fund irregularities

Dancers demand answers through art

Dancers across all disciplines presented a thrilling performance yesterday in Newtown, Johannesburg, in solidarity with the arts practitioners who have been staging a sit-in at the National Arts Council (NAC) offices.



Arts practitioners have been staging sit-ins at NAC offices since March 3, demanding answers regarding the funding irregularities in the Presidential Economic Stimulus Package (PESP), which was meant to rescue the sector...