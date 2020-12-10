'Executive allowed to get away with far too much,' says DA in parly 2020 review

Parliament dropped the ball at the start of the Covid-19 lockdown by allowing the executive latitude to implement lockdown regulations without any checks and balances.

This is according to DA leader John Steenhuisen, who said on Thursday that the national legislature could have been quicker in playing its oversight role when the national coronavirus command council started implementing lockdown regulations — rules which ranged from laughable to downright dangerous, according to the DA.

“The lights were off in parliament for far too long and the executive was allowed to get away with far too much latitude for many weeks before parliament started to act.

“By week five of the virus, more people had died from police and army brutality than from the virus itself,” said Steenhuisen on Thursday as the DA reviewed its parliamentary performance for 2020.