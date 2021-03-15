Beyoncé, Taylor Swift make Grammy history as women dominate big prizes

Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish took the top prizes at the Grammy Awards on Sunday but Beyoncé was the big winner on a history making night marked by multiple wins for women.

Beyoncé's four Grammys on Sunday — two of them shared with best new artist winner Megan Thee Stallion — took her total career wins to 28, surpassing the previous Grammy record for a female artist set by bluegrass singer Alison Krauss.

Swift's surprise record “Folklore,” recorded during coronavirus lockdowns, was named album of the year and made Swift, 31, the first woman to take home that prize three times.

In a socially-distanced ceremony of live and pre-recorded performances, the writers of “I Can't Breathe” by R&B artist H.E.R won song of the year.

It was written in response to the Black Lives Matter protests that roiled the US last summer after the police killing of George Floyd.

Black culture was also celebrated in Beyoncé's single “Black Parade,” which was named best R&B performance.

“It has been such a difficult time,” said Beyoncé, reflecting on the cultural reckoning about racism in the US.