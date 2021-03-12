Comic's funny clips hit a million views
Tik-Tok star Matsike keeps it clean and decent
Tik Tok star Tiisetso Masike is over the moon after clocking his first million views on the popular video sharing app.
The comedian, who blew up over the past few months, has become one of the most relatable content creators we have seen this year with hilarious skits that are inspired by the women who raised him. Last week the videos he had posted previously collectively hit a million mark, a huge milestone for any vlogger...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.