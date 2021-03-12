Comic's funny clips hit a million views

Tik-Tok star Matsike keeps it clean and decent

Tik Tok star Tiisetso Masike is over the moon after clocking his first million views on the popular video sharing app.



The comedian, who blew up over the past few months, has become one of the most relatable content creators we have seen this year with hilarious skits that are inspired by the women who raised him. Last week the videos he had posted previously collectively hit a million mark, a huge milestone for any vlogger...