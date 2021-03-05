Entertainment

Star explores deejaying after quitting Scandal!

'Romeo' revisits stage roots in Pass Over

05 March 2021 - 11:17

After leaving Scandal! to pursue some of his many talents, including deejaying, Hungani Ndlovu has resurfaced in the theatre production Pass Over.

During the lockdown Ndlovu, who portrayed the role of Romeo in Scandal!, kept himself busy by learning the skill of spinning discs. Now a qualified club DJ, the actor is hoping to take clubs by storm as soon as they reopen. ..

