The Queen star hungry for more
Msutwana moves up the ladder after directing debut
Now that The Queen star Zandile Msutwana has tasted how it feels to direct films, she is hungry for more.
Msutwana a seasoned campaigner, made her film directing debut when she directed Gog Flo. The film was flighted on Mzansi Magic on January 16 after it was shot last month...
