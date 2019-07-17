Modupe stars alongside his daughter in new local film Losing Lerato

Kagiso Modupe is the latest TV star who acts in a film with his own daughter.

Modupe, who also acts in the Mzansi Magic daily drama series The Throne, plays a lead role in the new local film Losing Lerato.

He stars alongside his daughter Tshimolo Modupe, who made her debut in acting when she was six months old in Scandal!

Directed by Sanele Zulu, Losing Lerato is set to open in local theatres at the end of August, and it is funded by Modupe and his wife.

The action thriller also features Samela Tyelbooi, Thato Molamu, Connie Chiume, Mandla Gaduka, Don Mlangeni, Nolo Phiri, Fezile Makhanya, Ayanda Borotho, and Zandile Msutwana, among others.

Losing Lerato is a South African story about a young black successful man who takes matters into his own hands as he fights for the right to see his daughter.

He kidnaps his own daughter from school, hoping to start a new life in a new city, but all hell breaks loose and he finds himself in a bus hostage drama and finally comes face to face with the law.