Soccer

Winless streak must end, he says

Baroka need to wake up from slumber, says Phiri

15 January 2021 - 07:53
Neville Khoza Journalist
Gerald Phiri Junior of Baroka FC.
Gerald Phiri Junior of Baroka FC.
Image: Kabelo Leputu/BackPagePix/Gallo Images

Baroka midfielder Gerald Phiri Junior has urged his teammates to pull up their socks following a recent slump in the DStv Premiership.

Bakgaga have failed to register a victory in their past four matches following three defeats and a draw in the other game.

The last time they won was on December 6 when they edged Chippa United 2-1.

Phiri believes they have not upped their game since the beginning of the season after a promising start, which is why they are struggling recently.

“I think teams have upped their games, and we’ve not done that from where we were at the start of the season,” Phiri told Sowetan yesterday.

“I think we need to up our game and get into where it made us get the first points because we were on a high at the beginning of the season.”

The 27-year-old Malawian international added that they would need to change their mindset when they host high flying Swallows FC at Peter Mokaba Stadium tomorrow (5pm), if they are to get back to winning ways.

“Swallows are on top form, so it is going to be a tough game,” he said.

“But we’ve gone four games without a win. I think we need to pull up our socks and go for the win, especially  given that we are playing at home. We have four games at home this month, and we need to collect points.

“The confidence is high up there because we are scoring goals, but we need to defend properly.

“We are not blaming anyone, but as a team, we are not doing enough defensively. So we just need to push and work on our defence.”

With Swallows unbeaten in their 10 matches this season, Phiri insists they are not concerned about playing against them despite enjoying their best form.

“Every game we play, we go for a win. We want to win because we’ve not won in four games.

“We are going for a win because we are also playing at home. We’ve been in this situation before last season, and we have learned from it. The biggest thing we learn is not to panic because results will come your way and won’t go your way at some point. So we need to pick ourselves up.”

Derby clash against AmaZulu just another match, says Maritzburg defender

Maritzburg United defender Clayton Daniels views their KwaZulu-Natal derby clash against AmaZulu as any other game.
Sport
2 hours ago

Tembo counts on Grobler, Gabuza to upset Sundowns

SuperSport United will tomorrow look to the form book as they attempt to end Mamelodi Sundowns' unbeaten DStv Premiership record this season (Lucas ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

EU approves sales of the world's first battery-powered artificial heart
SA's level 3 lockdown extended as Covid cases soar
X