If you've got the curves, ladies just flaunt them

Lesego "ThickLeeyonce' Legobane is known for flaunting her curves and encouraging thick girls to dress better and show off their bodies.

Obsessed with Beyonce, she is a woman who owns her weight and does not apologise for being stylishly sexy.

"Yes, the two coincide. I am both stylish and sexy, " says the 25-year-old.

As a young girl, she struggled to find youthful and fashionable clothes that fit.

"I was always a chubby girl. I never had a flat tummy or small thighs. I would go into these plus-size shops and the clothes screamed old and ugly," says Legobane.

"I wanted something that revealed my age, my love for fashion and my love for dressing up. So I would buy an item and cut it up, stitch it up and totally transform it to suit me," she says. "I started fashion blogging and women responded, wanting to know where I buy my clothes. I saw a gap in the market."

This is where she and friend Rebecca Garande joined forces and birthed their online fashion label, Leebex.

"We named it after ourselves because we are involved from the start to the end process of all garments.

"We wanted to create affordable clothing that ordinary big women can access. We wanted it to be stylish, but still sexy.

"Profits don't matter as they are very minimal - but the joy we get from satisfied customers who are able to look good is enough," she says.

The range is sold online and consists of everything stylish and youthful - from sheer bodysuits, flowing maxi dresses, bodycon skirts, crop shirts, on-trend kimonos in an array of colours, and lots more.