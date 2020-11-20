Kefilwe Mabote & K Naomi land hot new deal
Nothing says summer like a good ol' G&T. Add to that a bevvy of beauties who are leading the way in their respective fields, and you get a winning combination.
At a ritzy lunch at the Palazzo Hotel in Fourways, award winning influencer Kefilwe Mabote, TV personality K Naomi and fashion designer Tshego Manche were announced as faces of Malfy Gin' in an exciting collaboration, which included a stylish shoot to celebrate the campaign.
“Excited and overwhelmed” by the opportunity, Mabote shares she is thrilled to work with Malfy Gin. As an avid lover of Italian brands this extended her passion for everything luxe. “We can do these small celebrations while sitting at home and enjoying drinks with family – and that’s luxury, enjoying your most splendid time with your loved ones – and it blends so seamlessly with me,” says Mabothe.
K Naomi, with her lust for life, saw this as an opportunity to associate herself with a brand that speaks to her love for travel. As a single mother and a business woman, Manche says this coincides with the work she does through her brand La Manche, which blends luxury for all.
Speaking on the collaboration, Marketing Manager of Malfy Gin in SA, Grant Hendricks, shared that they sought to “tie the knot” with South African stars who could best represent Malfy’s belief in la familia (the family), which extends to friends, colleagues and any other loved ones.
“What we want to do with this brand is to bring people closer to the brand,” says Hendricks, “but also to grow with these individuals through this notion of la familia.”
To launch the campaign, the three brand influencers recreated scenes reminiscent of the Italian gin's origins, with images that invoke thoughts of Italy's Malfy coast and lifestyle.
Inspiration was also drawn from the gin's various flavours, namely Malfy Originale, Con Limone, Con Arancia and Gin Rosa.
Malfy Gin is available at leading liquor outlets.