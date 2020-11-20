Kefilwe Mabote & K Naomi land hot new deal

Nothing says summer like a good ol' G&T. Add to that a bevvy of beauties who are leading the way in their respective fields, and you get a winning combination.

At a ritzy lunch at the Palazzo Hotel in Fourways, award winning influencer Kefilwe Mabote, TV personality K Naomi and fashion designer Tshego Manche were announced as faces of Malfy Gin' in an exciting collaboration, which included a stylish shoot to celebrate the campaign.

“Excited and overwhelmed” by the opportunity, Mabote shares she is thrilled to work with Malfy Gin. As an avid lover of Italian brands this extended her passion for everything luxe. “We can do these small celebrations while sitting at home and enjoying drinks with family – and that’s luxury, enjoying your most splendid time with your loved ones – and it blends so seamlessly with me,” says Mabothe.