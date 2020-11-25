Distil your own bottle of gin at new Gin School

“Alchemy” is such an alluring word. Referring to a magical process used to transform, combine or create something, when you are presented with the opportunity to become an alchemist yourself – even for just two and a half hours – it’s an opportunity you might consider taking.

I recently found myself meddling in the practice of alchemy – in this case loosely translated as distilling – at the opening of the Inverroche Gin School in Pretoria.

Housed as a pop-up in a beautiful upstairs room at Culture Club in Hazelwood, attendees are taken through the exciting process of gin distilling, from learning about the different types of gin, to getting a sniff of different flavour profiles and, eventually, deciding on a recipe and distilling your very own bottle of gin.