S Mag

Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida excited about being followed by 'Mama Basetsana Kumalo' on Instagram

27 October 2020 - 21:47
Shudufhadzo Musida was crowned Miss SA 2020 at a glitzy ceremony on Saturday evening.
Shudufhadzo Musida was crowned Miss SA 2020 at a glitzy ceremony on Saturday evening.
Image: Ashley Marie Photography

As fans of Shudufhadzo Musida followed her journey in the Miss SA competition in recent months, she has garnered over 260,000 followers on social media, including celebrities. But she's admitted that being followed by former Miss SA Basetsana Kumalo is a big deal for her.

She appeared briefly on Trending SA on Monday night.

Asked about one celebrity follower she is excited about, she responded: “It has to be Mama Basetsana Kumalo. When I saw that she follows me, I was [star-struck]."

Basetsana follows Shudufhadzo on Instagram, where the newly crowned Miss SA has 176,000 followers.

The former Miss SA joined thousands who congratulated the Limpopo model as she began her reign after she was crowned on Saturday at a glitzy ceremony in Cape Town.

She posted two pictures from her crowning moment on Instagram which she captioned: “She who reigns supreme. Congratulations Queen. May your reign be nothing short of wonder, adventure, delight, growth and making beautiful memories.”

Miss Universe, Zozibini Tunzi, also conveyed her well-wishes to the new Miss SA on Monday.

Trending

Latest Videos

Dozens of armed police officers escort Zane Kilian at Cape Town court
Alleged Table Mountain killer's side of the story explained
X