Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida excited about being followed by 'Mama Basetsana Kumalo' on Instagram
As fans of Shudufhadzo Musida followed her journey in the Miss SA competition in recent months, she has garnered over 260,000 followers on social media, including celebrities. But she's admitted that being followed by former Miss SA Basetsana Kumalo is a big deal for her.
She appeared briefly on Trending SA on Monday night.
Asked about one celebrity follower she is excited about, she responded: “It has to be Mama Basetsana Kumalo. When I saw that she follows me, I was [star-struck]."
Basetsana follows Shudufhadzo on Instagram, where the newly crowned Miss SA has 176,000 followers.
The former Miss SA joined thousands who congratulated the Limpopo model as she began her reign after she was crowned on Saturday at a glitzy ceremony in Cape Town.
She posted two pictures from her crowning moment on Instagram which she captioned: “She who reigns supreme. Congratulations Queen. May your reign be nothing short of wonder, adventure, delight, growth and making beautiful memories.”
Miss Universe, Zozibini Tunzi, also conveyed her well-wishes to the new Miss SA on Monday.
Blessings over your reign Queen👑❤ @abigailmusida pic.twitter.com/p8Va5rM5di— Zozibini Tunzi (@zozitunzi) October 26, 2020