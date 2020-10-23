Rugs a natural choice for new chapter

Mantsho brand branches into décor

There are many ways in which designers explore femininity in fashion. Whether it’s the wild exotic colours of Italian luxury brand Versace or the high-end go-getters from the world of French couturier Chanel.



It is SA’s Palesa Mokubung who takes the matriarchal bull by its horns and designs powerful collections season after season that embrace delicate statement dressing for women of different shapes and sizes...