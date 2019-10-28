Fashion week a great success
For the past 21 years, SA Fashion Week has curated creations from the minds of local designers on and off the catwalk.
This year's Autumn/Winter 2020 collections were no exceptions to the biggest fashion show in SA, which has boasted talents such as Thebe Magugu, Rich Mnisi and Palesa Mokubung of Mantsho.
Sports motif made a striking appearance on the catwalk this season.
Paired with tulle and tiered skirts, sports jerseys were quickly made for chic glamour at the Gert-Johan Coetzee show.
Otiz Seflo took menswear to feminine heights with on-trend frills paired with visors that embodied a much more relaxed take on suits and detailed tees.
It was a fervent farewell to the impractical fashion of the tea-girl and a wondrous wave to the practical women of 2020 for designers like AfrikanSwiss, Reign and up-and-comer Breed.
Each designer offered practical construction for women's wear paired with large pockets that complimented each garment that escaped the impracticality of slinky women's wear that often dominates options for winter wardrobes.
With the 20s creeping back into fashion trends, it was no surprise to see boxier cuts and form this season.
Essie, or the style choices from Research Unit, minimal use of colours spoke to the call for designs that would not hobble their wearer down.
Many younger fashion buyers related to the work of Essie and Research Unit, Judith Atelier and Reign.
From House of Ole's, usual take on classical biker apparel and suits contrasted with bold prints to the minimal and African aesthetic of Hombre.
The same can be said for the showstoppers from Ntando XV which included sweeping trains, asymmetrical shirts, straight band collars and a draped kaftan which resembled a surgical mask.
