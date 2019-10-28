Fashion week a great success

For the past 21 years, SA Fashion Week has curated creations from the minds of local designers on and off the catwalk.

This year's Autumn/Winter 2020 collections were no exceptions to the biggest fashion show in SA, which has boasted talents such as Thebe Magugu, Rich Mnisi and Palesa Mokubung of Mantsho.

Sports motif made a striking appearance on the catwalk this season.

Paired with tulle and tiered skirts, sports jerseys were quickly made for chic glamour at the Gert-Johan Coetzee show.

Otiz Seflo took menswear to feminine heights with on-trend frills paired with visors that embodied a much more relaxed take on suits and detailed tees.

It was a fervent farewell to the impractical fashion of the tea-girl and a wondrous wave to the practical women of 2020 for designers like AfrikanSwiss, Reign and up-and-comer Breed.