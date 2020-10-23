Katlego Maboe addresses abuse and cheating allegations after viral video

TV personality Katlego Maboe has moved swiftly to defend himself against abuse allegations, cast into the spotlight by a viral video of a heated exchange between him and his estranged partner, Monique Muller.

In the viral video, the SABC3 Expresso presenter can be seen and heard confessing to cheating as Monique interrogates him about the details of his affair.

In a statement released on his social media platforms early on Friday morning, Katlego admitted to being unfaithful, adding that he and Monique were now in the middle of an “unfortunate and painful separation”.

“I was unfaithful to my partner during a very important time of our lives — an act I regret to this day. We are currently undergoing an unfortunate and painful separation, which is being resolved through legal proceedings. As you can imagine, separations are quite a difficult thing to deal with, especially with a child involved,” read the first part of the statement.

Katlego also denied allegations of abuse that were levelled against him and leaked on social media.

“In light of the comments made against me, I would like to state that I have never abused my partner. I have always and will always stand up against the abuse of women and children — in fact, the abuse of anyone for that matter. I had chosen to deal with this matter privately to protect and safeguard our child. At the end of the day, our child is all that matters to me. However, I will leave this to the legal system and let the truth have its day,” he said in the statement.