Putfontein triple murder case moved to high court

The murder case against three men who are accused of killing people using a rifle they were testing has been transferred to the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria for trial.

Eugene Roberts, Ronald Holmes and his nephew Jean Pierre Holmes appeared briefly in the Benoni regional court where they were formally charged with the murder of Tony Mziza, who was shot dead, his body burnt and later dumped in an open veld in Putfontein, on the East Rand, in March.

They face two other counts of murder, and have abandoned their bail application.

Mziza has not been buried pending DNA results to confirm his identity.

State prosecutor Pheelo Maleleka said the director of public prosecutions had advised that the matter be moved to the high court in Pretoria.

"The docket returned yesterday, advising that the matter would no longer be held in the Benoni court. However, from our side, it will be postponed for further investigation," said Maleleka.